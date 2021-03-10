Pretty much a bare calendar day in Europe





The dollar succumbed to the 'everything rally' yesterday as the market focused on lower Treasury yields, with everything from stocks to commodities rising.





But the greenback is retracing back that momentum today as it gains across the board, with Treasuries seen holding its ground (only a tad softer) for now. The key risk event today will be the 10-year auction that will follow in US trading later.





Equities posted a solid session overnight with the DAX closing at a record high again while the Nasdaq bounced by over 4% at one point as tech stocks recovered.





Things are looking more tentative today but with US inflation data and the 10-year Treasury auction on the agenda, we may see the bond market volatility act up again (taking the rest of the market with it) in the session ahead.





The former is unlikely to offer much as this is February data and the Fed will continue to look past any increase in consumer inflation for the time being. But with the market on edge ahead of the FOMC meeting next week, there could be some reaction.





1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 5 March

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Amid the sudden turn higher rates this year, recent mortgage activity has dipped with purchases falling sharply alongside refinancing activity so it'll be one to watch out for.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.