The grind towards the Fed begins





Trading this week will revolve all around the upcoming FOMC meeting on Wednesday and until then, the market is likely to find itself in a state of flux or until it settles on a narrative expecting a particular outcome by the Fed (sell the rumour, buy the fact?).





But Powell & co. will ultimately provide the next key directional move in the market, depending on what they choose to say or reveal in the policy meeting this week.





Coming off the weekend, the market is keeping steadier in general with the dollar mostly little changed with the aussie a touch lower while the kiwi a touch higher.





The ranges are still relatively narrow as risk sentiment keeps steady and cautious. Chinese stocks are lower but Japanese stocks are slightly higher, while US futures are mostly little changed as we look towards European trading.





Elsewhere, Treasures are slightly offered with 10-year yields holding above 1.63% at its highest levels since February last year. Expect the bond market to lead the way once again this week as all eyes stay on the Fed in the opening half.





0700 GMT - Germany February wholesale price index

Prior release can be found here . The index measures the value of sales made by wholesalers in Germany, it provides an indicator of consumption and retail pattern.





0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 12 March

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.