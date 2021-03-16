Germany ZEW survey on the agenda today





Major currencies are mostly little changed on the day as the market keeps calmer in general, with equities maintaining a modest advance to start the new week.





It is all about the Fed this week and until then, market participants may see little urge to commit to any significant moves in the meantime. For now, risk sentiment is keeping steadier as Treasuries reflect some calm after Friday's selloff.





Looking ahead, German ZEW survey data and US retail sales will be among the highlights today but expect the market to keep the focus on the bond market as the countdown towards the FOMC meeting continues to overshadow everything else.





0745 GMT - France February final CPI figures

The preliminary report can be found here . As this is the final reading, it shouldn't offer much of anything new unless the figures deviate significantly from the initial report.





1000 GMT - Germany March ZEW survey current situation, expectations

Prior release can be found here . Current conditions are expected to improve a little but the expectations reading remains one to watch, as it is expected to show a further jump - reflecting more optimism surrounding the economic outlook in 2H 2021. That said, given recent virus concerns and problems with the AstraZeneca vaccine, that may temper with the positive sentiment in the weeks/months ahead.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.