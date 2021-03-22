Little on the agenda in Europe to start the new week





As we look towards European trading, the focus will be on whether the lira will tumble further after the 15% gap lower against the dollar to start the day earlier. At the lows, the Turkish currency fell by 17% before trimming that decline to roughly 11% now.









The exodus of long lira positions has triggered some risk-off tones in the market, with havens boosted as a result. The dollar is one of the main beneficiaries but there is also still some focus put on yields and Treasuries after last week, so keep that in mind.





10-year Treasury yields are down 4.8 bps to 1.673% and that is helping to keep tech stocks happy, with Nasdaq futures up 0.6% while Dow futures are down 0.2%.





Asia faced a more risk averse session considering the emerging market effect but Chinese equities are seen holding up, so that adds to some comfort at least.





As much as the lira is stealing the headlines to start the new week, it is still largely a side show in the bigger picture of things.





The latest swoon in the currency is a rare event and is triggering some spillover impact across the market but once it passes, expect the focus to turn back to bonds/yields again as the market will go in search of more clues after the Fed events last week.





0900 GMT - Eurozone January current account balance

Prior release can be found here . General indication of flows in/out of the Eurozone economy, which has been improving but still tracking below pre-virus levels.





0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 19 March

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.