UK labour market report on the agenda today









The dollar is keeping a little firmer after a mixed session yesterday, as risk sentiment held its ground following a few jitters from the Turkish lira collapse at the open.





The market is slowly getting back into the groove as investors digest lower yields for the time being. But the pause in the bond market selloff is still not really enough to suggest a change to the big picture view for the remainder of the year.





Fed chair Powell will begin his two-day testimony in Congress today and there will also be a host of Fed speakers to follow later in the day. The market may go probing for more clues from central bankers today as such.





Given the lack of key releases, we may see more choppy and cautious sentiment in general with month-end and quarter-end also starting to come into focus.





But if Treasuries keep calmer, perhaps there is room for greed to grow this week.





0700 GMT - UK February jobless claims change, claimant count rate

0700 GMT - UK January employment change, ILO unemployment rate

0700 GMT - UK January average weekly earnings

Prior release can be found here . With the extension of the furlough scheme, it is tough to really get an accurate read of labour market conditions in the UK. Hence, the data here will continue to be distorted until that wears off eventually.





1100 GMT - UK March CBI trends total orders, selling prices

Prior release can be found here . The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.