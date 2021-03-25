The SNB is to announce its monetary policy decision today





The market is still exuding some hints of nervousness with US equities swinging into losses late yesterday as the Nasdaq slumped by 2%. The mood is slightly improved in Asia today, as China stocks rebound and dollar strength abates a little.





US futures are also pointing to calmer tones but as we have seen yesterday, even an early rally in Europe still didn't amount to much in the cash market for US stocks.





Elsewhere, oil is slumping back lower after the impressive rebound yesterday. Conditions are still volatile but buyers are still putting up some fight for the time being.





Looking ahead, the market will have to go in search of more clues once again with the dollar still sitting in a prime position despite its slight retreat so far today.





0700 GMT - Germany April GfK consumer confidence

Prior release can be found here . Consumer morale is expected to keep at near similar levels to the previous survey as economic conditions keep more tepid and the extended lockdown won't do much to fuel optimism for the time being.





0745 GMT - France March business confidence

Prior release can be found here . Business and economic confidence in general should keep thereabouts in France, as overall conditions are still reflecting similar tones to that seen in February as the virus situation drags on in Europe.





0830 GMT - SNB announces its March monetary policy decision

The prior decision can be found here . With the franc keeping lower this year, the SNB does not need to intervene too strongly in the market but inflation is still nowhere near desirable levels, so expect no policy changes whatsoever by the central bank today.





0900 GMT - Eurozone February M3 money supply data

Prior release can be found here . Broad money growth should continue to keep pace as the ECB keeps up with liquidity injections into the system this year.





1100 GMT - UK March CBI retailing, total distributive reported sales

Prior release can be found here . The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy. A minor data point.





That's all for the session ahead.