The dollar is slightly softer as it gives back some of the gains yesterday. This looks more like a breather (at least for now) rather than the end of the recent dollar push but with month-end and quarter-end in focus, things could get a little messy in the coming days.

Asian equities are rebounding higher and that is providing some comfort to overall risk sentiment after the more dour mood in Chinese stocks as of late.





US futures are modestly higher while Treasuries continue to keep more sideways on the week as bond traders have little else to work with for the moment.





It is still early in the day and as much as risk sentiment is keeping a modest bounce today, month-end and quarter-end rebalancing flows could still bring about some complications before the end of March next week.





0700 GMT - UK February retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . After the drastic plunge in retail sales last month, conditions are expected to bounce back a little in February but keep subdued overall amid tighter restrictions still in place across the UK. The data here doesn't mean all too much but will be more of a focus point once we move towards Q2 in gauging the pace of the economic recovery in the UK as restrictions begin to be lifted.





0800 GMT - Spain Q4 final GDP figures

The preliminary report can be found here . Initial estimates showed that the Spanish economy managed to avert contraction in the final quarter of last year and a confirmation of that in the final report today would be welcome news for the euro, even if it does not matter all too much in the big picture of things.





0900 GMT - Germany March Ifo business climate index

Prior release can be found here . German business sentiment is expected to improve with the expectations reading set to rise further, reaffirming a more hopeful outlook towards 2H 2021. That said, the survey may capture the period before the lockdown extension was announced so there's that to consider when viewing this report.





