A light one on the calendar upon the return from the Easter holidays

The dollar is keeping steadier on the day after yesterday's slump with US futures pulling back a little after having seen the S&P 500 and Dow hit record highs on Monday.









Treasury yields are on the retreat, slipping back to 1.68% after the jump last Friday following the stellar US jobs report. So, that adds a bit to the mix as we see a bit of a cap in yields for the time being - roughly around 1.75%.





But if US data continues to outperform, much like the ISM services report yesterday, it may be tough to keep fighting the more optimistic outlook going into 2H 2021.





A lot will then rest on the Fed and how willing they are to push back against the market.





With little on the agenda today, risk sentiment and yields will continue to dominate the focus in the market to kick start the new week.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 2 April

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0830 GMT - Eurozone April Sentix investor confidence

Prior release can be found here . Eurozone investor morale is expected to pick up further as hopes for a better economic outlook in 2H 2021 continues to linger. But it will still largely depend on how the virus situation progresses in the coming months.





0900 GMT - Eurozone February unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . Amid furlough programs across the region, it is tough to extrapolate much from the jobless rate reading above as underlying labour market conditions continue to remain largely distorted.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.