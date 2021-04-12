Little on the agenda to start the new week













After the record highs for the S&P 500 and Dow last week, price is seeing a slight pullback around 0.3% as we look towards European morning trade today.





EUR/USD continues to hold close to 1.1900 and lingering around its 200-day moving average at 1.1889 for the moment.





USD/JPY was bolstered by higher yields on Friday but keeps below its 100-hour moving average @ 109.70 at around 109.50-60 levels currently. Treasury yields are little changed today, keeping a touch lower with 10-year yields seen down 0.5 bps to 1.653%.





Elsewhere, gold stays on retreat as it backs away from resistance near $1,755 while Bitcoin is pushing back up above $60,000 again after the weekend move.





It is still all about risk sentiment and yields before we get to US CPI data tomorrow.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 9 April

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0900 GMT - Eurozone February retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . After a poor start to the new year, euro area retail sales is expected to rebound a little in February but keep relatively subdued overall due to tighter virus restrictions still widespread across the region in Q1.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

The market is off to a more sluggish start to the new week with the dollar and yen holding slight gains, as US futures keep lower in Asia Pacific trading.