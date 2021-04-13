A couple of light releases before we get to US inflation data later today





The dollar and yields are ticking a little higher as we count down to the release of US CPI data later in the day. That is the key risk event and focus in the market right now, alongside the 30-year Treasury notes auction to follow as well.





In essence, it is shaping up to be another day where all eyes are on the bond market.





US futures are keeping calmer near flat levels with 10-year Treasury yields up nearly 3 bps to 1.69% as we start to head towards European morning trade.





0600 GMT - Germany March wholesale price index

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of price pressures in the German economy, which is still expected to keep higher due to upwards pressure on input costs arising from supply constraints.





0600 GMT - UK February monthly GDP data

Prior release can be found here . After the sluggish month in January, UK economic activity is expected to improve slightly in February but the market focus remains more pinned on the outlook and reopening prospects going into the latter stages of Q2.





0600 GMT - UK February trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . After the Brexit disruption in January, UK trade data could still see some adjustments to the event in Q1. But things should begin to normalise over time so we'll see how that compares in the months ahead.





0900 GMT - Germany April ZEW survey current situation, expectations

Prior release can be found here . Vaccine optimism continues to drive up the expectations reading but once again, we'll have to see how that plays out as we get into the thick of things in Q2. The latest virus situation won't do much to help with the more subdued current situation reading, though it is estimated to show a slight improvement.





1000 GMT - US March NFIB small business optimism index

Prior release can be found here . Small business sentiment is expected to show a slight bounce after stabilising in recent months, with the vaccine rollout helping to bolster economic expectations in the US. The uncertainty index fell to its lowest since April last year in February and a further drop there would be a tell that businesses are anticipating better days to come in the months ahead.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.