Final figures for German and French inflation data due today









US futures and Treasury yields are little changed on the day, offering little direction in general for market participants to work with. The dollar is mildly higher from earlier levels but the ranges remain rather narrow ahead of European trading.





The greenback was among the weaker performers yesterday as the charts continue to point to some vulnerabilities, notably EUR/USD close to resistance @ 1.1990-00.





USD/JPY is also still keeping below 109.00 but proving rather sticky at 108.80-90 levels since US trading yesterday. Elsewhere, AUD/USD is seeing its gains yesterday trimmed a little to 0.7710 as the 61.8 retracement level @ 0.7728 limits the topside for now.





Looking ahead, it's mostly going to be a countdown to the US retail sales report for March later in the day. A strong beat is expected but even then, analysts are saying that it could very well turn out to be much stronger so be wary of an upside "surprise".





That may very well produce a brief reaction in the bond market and yields, which could reverberate to the dollar as well upon the release.





0600 GMT - Germany March final CPI figures

The preliminary report can be found here . As this is the final release, it shouldn't do much else but reaffirm the stronger inflation numbers last month - which were mostly propped up by base effect adjustments.





0645 GMT - France March final CPI figures

The preliminary report can be found here . Similar to the German report, the final numbers here should just reaffirm stronger price pressures as a result of base effect adjustments.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



