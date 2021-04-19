A light one on the agenda to start the new week









The crytpo crash over the weekend is still mainly stealing the headlines for now, with Bitcoin slumping from near $62,000 to a low of close to $51,000.





The drop while painful still sees the 25 March low @ $50,305 hold and that still keeps some semblance of an uptrend going despite having broken a couple of trendline support levels that were established since the start of the year.







Anyway, major currencies aren't doing a whole lot with the dollar sitting a touch higher on the day though it is trading more mixed across the board. EUR/USD is lower as it continues to keep away from 1.2000 while USD/JPY is also lower, stretching levels below 109.00.





The ranges for the day are still relatively narrow though for the most part.





US futures are mixed with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures holding a little lower, pulling back from the Friday gains, while Nasdaq futures are up 0.1%.





Elsewhere, Treasury yields are seen a little lower with 10-year yields down 1.2 bps to 1.567% as we look towards European morning trade.





With little on the agenda, it is still going to be a day dominated by risk sentiment and yields as we look to get things going in the new week.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 16 April

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0800 GMT - Eurozone February current account balance

Prior release can be found here . General indication of flows in/out of the euro area, which are still seen gradually catching back up to pre-virus levels.





0900 GMT - Eurozone February construction output

Prior release can be found here . A general read of construction activity in the euro area, a minor data point.





Also, at roughly 1000 GMT, the Bundesbank will publish their monthly report on the German economy. That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!



