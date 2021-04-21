UK CPI data for March on the agenda





Major currencies are little changed on the day, holding in tighter ranges after having seen the dollar turned the tables yesterday in more of a risk-off session in US.





Wall Street saw a rather modest retreat for a second straight day with the S&P 500 falling 0.7%, Nasdaq down 0.9%, and Dow down by 0.8%.





That is keeping Asian equities on the defensive today with Japanese stocks in particular hurt by the virus resurgence prompting state of emergency measures. The Nikkei is down 2% - closing in on its March lows and a test of its 100-day moving average.





It is the first time that the index is challenging the latter level since October last year.





Elsewhere, Treasury yields also reversed course amid the risk retreat yesterday in a fall from 1.63% in Europe to 1.56%, where it is roughly trading now.





Looking ahead, UK inflation data should just reaffirm an uptick due to base effects as the market focus will keep on the technicals and risk flows with the Bank of Canada monetary policy meeting also one to watch in the day to come.





0600 GMT - UK March CPI figures

0600 GMT - UK March PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Much like price pressures elsewhere, the March reading here should see an uptick in the annual CPI reading due to base effect adjustments. The estimate is for a jump from +0.4% to +0.8% y/y.





1030 GMT - BOE's Bailey delivers keynote speech in BOE virtual event

The event carries the title: "Diversity in Market Intelligence - Launching our Meeting Varied People Initiative", which touches more on diversity of thought in better informing on policy decisions as well as supporting up and coming diverse talents as regular contacts of the central bank. As such, there shouldn't be much (if any) key remarks by Bailey on monetary policy during his speech here.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 16 April

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Amid the sudden turn higher rates this year, recent mortgage activity has dipped with purchases falling sharply alongside refinancing activity so it'll be one to watch out for.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.