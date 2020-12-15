December 15

A slightly busier day on the data front, but little to impact markets which are focused on bigger fish like the US stimulus bill and Brexit negotiations. We are starting the day with a softer AUD. Is this finally a bit of impact felt from worsening AUD and China relations? Or just a natural pullback from a decent run higher aided by the RBA's December minutes which favour further bond purchases should the Australian economy warrant the support? I favour a pullback until we see evidence to the contrary.





0700 UK October Jobless Claim









0730 Swiss Producer and Import Prices









0745 France CPI EU Harmonized





Weak inflation has been characteristic of the eurozone and a concern for EU policy makers. CPI preliminary release here for November.





0900 ECB's Rehn speaking at Press Conference on Finnish outlook.





1200 New Zealand Dairy Prices







