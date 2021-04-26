German Ifo business survey on the agenda today



With US equities keeping the more positive mood at the end of last week and US futures also slightly higher today, we are seeing a continuation of things so far.



USD/JPY looks set for an eleventh consecutive day of declines with price now tracking below daily trendline support and the 50.0 retracement level @ 107.77, leaving little in the way of a push towards 107.00 next if sellers maintain the latest break currently.



USD/CAD also looks to have finally cleared the support hurdle @ 1.2476-00 as price trades to fresh lows since 18 March at 1.2450. Meanwhile, AUD/USD is keeping a modest bounce above its 100-hour moving average @ 0.7742 with buyers aiming towards 0.7800.



Elsewhere, cryptocurrencies are back in the spotlight after the continued selloff over the past two weeks. This time price is rebounding strongly as Bitcoin holds the line (sort of) around its 100-day moving average after several tests below $50,000 since Friday.



There isn't much on the agenda to start the new week but it is going to be a busy one in the next few days with plenty of headline risks to consider .



In terms of US data, we are going to get March durable good orders (today), Q1 advanced GDP (Thursday), and PCE inflation data (Friday). That adds to the BOJ (tomorrow) and FOMC (Wednesday) meetings in terms of central bank risks.



Let's not forget about the typical virus and vaccine headlines among other things too.



0800 GMT - Germany April Ifo business climate index

Prior release can be found here . Estimates point to the readings being slightly higher this month as vaccine optimism is still lifting business expectations for the most part, with current conditions still somewhat impacted by tighter restrictions. Although, the manufacturing sector has been showing much resilience as we have seen with PMI data.



0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 23 April





The dollar is weaker across the board as EUR/USD builds on Friday's strong close to move above 1.2100 as buyers firmly clear the 100-day moving average now.