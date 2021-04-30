First look at GDP data in the euro area





The dollar held somewhat steady in trading yesterday as stocks roared higher after encountering a bit of a scare amid higher Treasury yields, which also retreated slightly after having ripped higher in the US session.





USD/JPY tested waters above 109.00 again before falling back below the figure level while EUR/USD is still trying to keep a break above its key trendline resistance this year which is seen at 1.2108 currently.





10-year Treasury yields are holding steadier at 1.64% going into European trading while US futures are pulling back slightly after the cash market gains. S&P 500 futures are down 0.3%, Nasdaq futures down 0.4% and Dow futures down 0.2%.





That is keeping things more mixed with major currencies not doing a whole lot but sticking with the technicals for the most part ahead of month-end trading today.





Looking ahead, we'll be getting euro area Q1 preliminary GDP figures and also inflation data for April. The former should reaffirm a slight slump in economic activity in the region overall while the latter should see the main estimate tick higher.





That said, none of the data releases should have too much of an impact on price action with a lot of focus set to reside on the bond market once again with month-end flows set to add a bit of a messy touch before the weekend comes along.





0530 GMT - France Q1 preliminary GDP figures

The Q4 report can be found here . The French economy showed much resilience to start the year but overall economic activity is estimated to be roughly flat amid tighter restrictions weighing on the services sector.





0600 GMT - UK April Nationwide house prices

Price of dwellings in the UK is expected to stay elevated as the stamp duty holiday continues to buoy the housing market in general for the time being.





0645 GMT - France April preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Much like elsewhere across the globe, French annual inflation should see an uptick this month due to base effect adjustments.





0700 GMT - Switzerland April KOF leading indicator index

The reading measures the future trends of overall economic activity in the Swiss economy. Low-tier data.







0700 GMT - Spain Q1 preliminary GDP figures

The Q4 report can be found here . Spanish economic activity is expected to contract to start the year but it ties in with the regional performance that the slump isn't as bad as feared when starting out in January at least.





0800 GMT - Germany Q1 preliminary GDP figures

The Q4 report can be found here . A double-dip recession beckons for Germany despite strong resilience in the manufacturing sector. But amid a quarter of lockdown measures, the slump here isn't as bad as feared than when viewed at the start of the year.





0900 GMT - Eurozone March unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . Amid furlough schemes, it is tough to derive much from underlying labour market conditions in the region as the jobless rate is estimated to keep steady at 8.3% in March.





0900 GMT - Eurozone April preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Base effect adjustments should see annual inflation tick higher from +1.3% y/y to +1.6% y/y. That is largely due to lower energy prices relative to a year ago amid the crash last year due to the pandemic. But stripping all of that out, core inflation is estimated to ease a little from +0.9% y/y to +0.8% y/y - which should give no reason for the ECB to consider moving away from its current policy stance.





0900 GMT - Eurozone Q1 preliminary GDP figures

The Q4 report can be found here . Despite the virus situation being rather poor and tighter restrictions were implemented across the region, the Eurozone economy is expected to reflect a slight decline in the first quarter. While it reaffirms a double-dip recession, it isn't quite as bad a drop as feared initially should the readings meet estimates later.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.