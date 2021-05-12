UK Q1 GDP data on the agenda today





The dollar is keeping higher today as the selling in equities continue, with US futures marked lower as well ahead of European trading. S&P 500 futures are down 0.7% alongside Dow futures while Nasdaq futures are down by nearly 1% currently.





Despite a major bounce in the latter in the cash market yesterday, it is back to the drawing board for tech stocks as Asia passes the baton to Europe.





Amid the defensive risk mood, the dollar is able to keep a little higher on the day with EUR/USD easing to 1.2120, nearing a test of its 100-hour moving average @ 1.2116.





GBP/USD is still looking poised to keep the upside momentum above 1.4100 but a drop below the figure level may see profit-taking drive a sharp move lower.





Elsewhere, AUD/USD is also losing some altitude as price corrects back below 0.7800 - holding in between its key hourly moving averages @ 0.7776 and 0.7815 now.





US CPI data will be a key focus today but given base effect adjustments, a strong reading is very much expected. Though that could still stoke inflation fears with the market also keeping a strong focus on risk sentiment in general, particularly tech.





The Nasdaq's bounce yesterday fell short of pushing back above its 100-day moving average, so technically that is still an area sellers can lean on for now.





0600 GMT - Germany April final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . The final report should just reaffirm what we already know from initial estimates barring any surprise changes.





0600 GMT - UK Q1 preliminary GDP figures

Prior (Q4) release can be found here . This is a bit of a lagging report as the market is more focused on the Q2 rebound and 2H 2021 outlook right now. The Q1 release should show the UK economy contracting amid lockdown measures but all of that is largely forgotten by now as vaccine progress has allowed for a partial reopening already in April.





0600 GMT - UK March monthly GDP data

Prior release can be found here . An accompaniment to the Q1 GDP report, so this should just provide some additional details but they aren't of much significance now.





0645 GMT - France April final CPI figures



The preliminary release can be found here . The final report should just reaffirm what we already know from initial estimates barring any surprise changes.





0900 GMT - Eurozone March industrial production data

Prior release can be found here . Factory output is estimated to bounce back a little at the end of Q1, reaffirming some resilience despite the virus situation across the region.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 7 May

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Amid the sudden turn higher rates this year, recent mortgage activity has dipped with purchases falling sharply alongside refinancing activity so it'll be one to watch out for.







Also, at 0900 GMT, the European Commission will release its latest set of economic forecasts for the region. Given the vaccine progress, there might be a bias towards a slight upwards revision to the figures considering the 2H 2021 outlook.





That's all for the session ahead.