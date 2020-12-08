A couple of light data points with the focus to stay on the Brexit front again









The "deadline" has now been pushed to Wednesday as the EU wants to get this resolved before the summit on Thursday and Friday, where they will have other issues to resolve i.e. budget and recovery fund spat.





But then again, what exactly is a Brexit "deadline"?





One other development overnight is that UK lawmakers voted to put back the supposedly controversial clauses in the Internal Market Bill, but those might not be necessary if there is a deal to be struck at some stage moving forward.





The optics suggest that Johnson travelling to Brussels means that there will be something to come out from talks with European leaders, so that is what pound buyers are also banking on as we reach the latest "endgame" in the Brexit saga.





Elsewhere, the dollar continues its struggles after an effort to claw back losses in European trading yesterday. I reckon that in large parts reveals how the market feels about the greenback in the grand scheme of things.





0645 GMT - Switzerland November unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . As with most labour market data these days, the furlough program has obscured the true impact on the unemployment rate so it is tough to draw much conclusions from this release.





0745 GMT - France October trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Trade conditions are still gradually picking up and they are not quite at pre-virus levels just yet. More of the same is expected in Q4.





1000 GMT - Eurozone Q3 final GDP figures

The secondary release can be found here . As this is the final release, it isn't of much relevance. Besides, the market has moved well beyond Q3 sentiment at this stage.





1000 GMT - Germany December ZEW survey current situation, expectations

Prior release can be found here . Economic sentiment is expected to improve amid vaccine optimism and that was also reflected in the Sentix survey yesterday here





1100 GMT - US November NFIB small business optimism index

Prior release can be found here . This is an index which measures the opinion of small businesses on the economic conditions in the country.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.





The pound is sitting a little weaker to start the day but off the lows seen yesterday as the market continues to hold out hope for a Brexit compromise.