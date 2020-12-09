Little on the agenda to distract from more Brexit rumblings today





The dollar is sitting weaker on the day as risk is in a better mood. Asian equities are roaring back after some slight declines to start the week while US futures are sitting higher after having seen Wall Street close higher yesterday as well.





US stimulus talks are one to watch but the latest is that there is yet another stalemate, though that hasn't done much to hurt sentiment so far today.





The pound continues to be dragged all over the place on Brexit happenings, with the EU and UK agreeing a deal "in principle" on Northern Ireland border checks. However, a broader trade deal remains elusive as we await BoJo's trip to Brussels.





Looking ahead, the risk mood will continue to be a key focus as the year winds down with the market also slowly looking towards the ECB meeting tomorrow.





0700 GMT - Germany October trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Much like elsewhere around the world, trade conditions in Germany are still slowly picking up but it will still take time before getting to pre-virus levels, not helped by the resurgence in the virus situation in Q4.





1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 4 December





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.





Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. The focus will once again be on purchases as that has been one of the more bullish spots outlining that US economic conditions are not as dire as first suggested by the recent dip due to the coronavirus impact.