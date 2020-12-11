Little on the agenda as the week winds down









US stocks were more mixed in general yesterday but overall, they aren't in any way showing signs of any major pullback or capitulation just yet.





A pause for some breath may be warranted but it is hard to ignore the transitional narrative in the bigger picture, barring any major setback to vaccine optimism. The latest on that is the US FDA overwhelmingly backing Pfizer's vaccine, so there you go.





Anyway, as we look towards the weekend, there won't be much else to really focus on besides more push and pull in the risk mood and the general dollar theme.





Brexit headlines will once again be a key focal point but we are likely to see a repeat of yesterday if anything else as talks should only see more colour over the weekend.





0700 GMT - Germany November final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . As this is the final release, it shouldn't be of much relevance and less so now that the ECB has already responded with further easing measures yesterday to address the "disappointingly low" inflation.





0800 GMT - Spain November final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . Similarly to the German report, the final release here shouldn't be of much significance as detailed above.





Besides that, the BOE will also be publishing its financial stability report at 0700 GMT as well as the inflation expectations survey at 0930 GMT.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

As we start to approach the closing stages of the week, the dollar just can't catch a break and that continues to be one of the key themes in the market that could play out in a bigger way as we look towards next year.