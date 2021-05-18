UK labour market data on the agenda today





The dollar and yen are slightly softer to start the day as risk is keeping steadier, with Asian equities climbing and US futures bouncing after the drop yesterday.





US equities pared back some of its gains on Friday to start the week but there was a good push towards the end yesterday despite stocks closing lower. S&P 500 futures are pointing to 0.3% gains now as we look towards European trading.





The greenback remains rather vulnerable since the end of last week, as we see EUR/USD close in on the 1.2200 level and GBP/USD honing in on the 1.4200 level as well.





AUD/USD also keeps a bounce off its 100-day moving average to hold near 0.7800 currently while USD/CAD is testing waters below the September 2017 low @ 1.2055.





The latter in particular continues to reaffirm the solid backing in the loonie in recent weeks.





Looking ahead, the risk mood and inflation cues will continue to dominate market proceedings in the big picture but we may be in for a quieter session later.





0600 GMT - UK April jobless claims change, claimant count rate

0600 GMT - UK March ILO employment rate, employment change

0600 GMT - UK March average weekly earnings

Prior release can be found here . Underlying labour market conditions continue to be obscured by the furlough program, even if there are less workers dependent on it in recent months. This will only start to become relevant again when there is a better idea of how things are once job support measures expire.





0900 GMT - Eurozone March trade balance

Prior release can be found here . Trade conditions in general will continue to take time to get back to pre-virus levels, so not much else to take note of from this.





0900 GMT - Eurozone Q1 GDP second estimate

The first release can be found here . The secondary reading here should not tell us much with the market more focused on the 2H 2021 outlook currently.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



