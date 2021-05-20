A light one on the data docket ahead





Equities and crypto are finding a bit of stabilisation after a bit of a rough day yesterday, though US stocks managed to bounce back late to close marginally lower. The Nasdaq even managed a relatively flat close in the end in an impressive rebound.





After a turn lower in yields, things turned around with 10-year yields keeping around 1.66% now though the dollar held firmer throughout and is steady today. The Fed minutes yesterday only had a faint of taper talk but it is enough to keep the market edgy.

Inflation and risk sentiment are still the two big factors dictating the market this week and that should continue through the final two days unless something else surprises.



As such, brace yourself for more volatility to follow.





0600 GMT - Germany April PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . The data should reaffirm stronger price pressures in general, which is largely due to higher input cost inflation across the globe.





0800 GMT - Eurozone March current account balance





Prior release can be found here . General indication of flows in/out of the Eurozone economy.

0900 GMT - Eurozone March construction output



Prior release can be found here . A bit of a lagging indicator of construction activity.





1000 GMT - UK May CBI trends total orders, selling prices



Prior release can be found here . The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



