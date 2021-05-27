A light one on the data docket once again today





The dollar was modestly bid in trading yesterday with perhaps some hint of month-end activity at play , keeping the dollar index just above 90.00 at the end of the day.





From a technical perspective, EUR/USD descended from a climb above its 25 February high of 1.2243 so that is a key level to watch still alongside the week's high @ 1.2266.





Adding to that, NZD/USD has also eased from resistance @ 0.7300-05 so technically the post-RBNZ momentum is being capped for the time being.





Overall moves are light as we go into Europe with US futures also rather muted and holding a touch lower after mild gains yesterday in the cash market.





It likely will be a quiet one in Europe as the market continues to test the waters this week before we get to the second estimate of the US Q1 GDP and durable goods orders.





0600 GMT - Switzerland April trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Much like everywhere else, it will take time for Swiss trade conditions to gradually return back to pre-virus levels and the data will reflect that trend in the bigger picture of things.





0600 GMT - Germany June GfK consumer confidence



Prior release can be found here . With the virus situation improving and vaccine optimism growing, there should be an improvement in consumer sentiment; though it would still remain at rather depressed levels with respect to the pre-pandemic times.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.