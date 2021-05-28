A couple of light releases before we get to US PCE data later in the day









Happy Friday, everyone! It's shaping up to be yet another quiet session later in Europe with equities and risk continuing to look more tentative, alongside the dollar.





The yen was the weakest performer yesterday as bond yields jumped, with USD/JPY closing in on 110.00 again today - its highest levels since April.





The market looks to be getting a little jumpy ahead of US PCE data later and that is the key risk event to watch before the long weekend hits after today.





Until then, there will be a couple of releases in Europe to move things along but nothing that should offer too much in terms of meaningful adjustments to market sentiment.





0600 GMT - Germany April import price index

Prior release can be found here . Import prices should continue to tick higher amid rising input cost inflation and with supply constraints persisting, expect the trend to continue throughout Q2 at the very least.





0645 GMT - France May preliminary CPI figures

Consumer inflation is expected to keep higher still, even with base effect adjustments starting to be less impactful as March and April. Higher cost inflation is part of the picture but there will only be better clarity in the latter stages of the year as to whether or not this will be persistent or what central bankers deem as 'transitory'.





0645 GMT - France Q1 final GDP figures

The preliminary estimate can be found here . The final release should just reaffirm what we already know in Q1 so it isn't much of a significant data.





0700 GMT - Switzerland May KOF leading indicator index





Prior release can be found here . The reading measures the future trends of overall economic activity in the Swiss economy. A minor data point.

0900 GMT - Eurozone May final consumer confidence

0900 GMT - Eurozone May economic, industrial, services confidence



Prior release can be found here . As vaccine optimism gathers pace and the virus situation getting better, economic sentiment should show further improvement as hopes for a summer reopening is rekindled or some would say is staying on track.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.