Spanish and German inflation for May on the agenda to start the new week









Trading today will likely be overshadowed by the fact that it is a holiday in the UK and US, so that will make conditions less enticing for many investors.





As such, the overall mood may be more subdued as well ahead of European trading.





The yuan was a notable mover after some weekend comments prompted fears of Chinese officials correcting the latest surge but the PBOC fix today hinted otherwise.





FX is little changed so far on the day despite a bit of a pullback in NZ yields after RBNZ Hawkesby's remarks earlier regarding policy tightening i.e. that they are conditional.

US futures are also rather muted so that sets up a bit of a middling tone to start the session ahead later.





0700 GMT - Spain May preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Much like everywhere else, Spanish inflation should reflect a tick higher amid some base effects and also the passing through of higher input cost inflation in general across the globe.





0800 GMT - Eurozone April M3 money supply data

Prior release can be found here . General indication of broad money growth in the euro area.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 28 May

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







1200 GMT - Germany May preliminary CPI figures

German inflation should reveal a nudge higher from +2.0% y/y to +2.3% y/y but keep an eye on the state readings for a better precursor, with the core reading in the Saxony report one to take note of just in case.





