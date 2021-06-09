Little on the agenda in the session ahead









The market continues to trend more sideways as we are getting a taste of the summer lull already today. Major currencies are keeping within 10 pips of one another for dollar pairs and that is something hard to say 99% of the time in the market.





EUR/USD is keeping within a 14 pips range so far today, still hovering below 1.2200 with the technicals all still largely unchanged since last week - more choppy trading.





It is likely to stay that way until we get to the main events this week with the BOC set to come up first later before US CPI data and the ECB tomorrow.





0600 GMT - Germany April trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . As a trend, trade conditions are slowly working towards pre-pandemic levels so the data will continue to reflect that in the months ahead.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 4 June

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. Amid the sudden turn higher rates this year, recent mortgage activity has dipped with purchases falling sharply alongside refinancing activity so it'll be one to watch out for.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.