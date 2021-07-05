Euro area final services PMI in focus today

The dollar saw a slight retrace to its gains at the end of last week after the US jobs report, which was rather mixed as payrolls was decent but the unemployment rate was a tad more disappointing on the balance of things.





Equities saw no reason to pull back from the highs though as risk appetite continued to keep firmer though US futures are mildly softer today but keep in mind that it is a long weekend in the US amid the 4th of July weekend festivities.





As such, there might not be too much action in the market to start the new week but there is the OPEC+ decision still to look forward to at least.









The week ahead should be more interesting with the RBA up tomorrow and then the FOMC meeting minutes release on Wednesday.





0715 GMT - Spain June services, composite PMI

0745 GMT - Italy June services, composite PMI

0750 GMT - France June final services, composite PMI

0755 GMT - Germany June final services, composite PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone June final services, composite PMI

The focus will be on the final readings in France, Germany, and overall Eurozone but the releases should not tell us much of anything new. The services sector is keeping firmer amid looser restrictions and economic activity is anticipated to hold up going into the summer, though rising price pressures are still a major concern for now.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 2 July

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0830 GMT - UK June final services, composite PMI

The preliminary report can be found here . As this is the final release, it shouldn't offer much else besides reaffirm more solid economic conditions at the end of Q2 as the economic reopening holds up in the UK.





0830 GMT - Eurozone July Sentix investor confidence

Prior release can be found here . Investor morale is estimated to improve further going into the summer as Europe's economic prospects are still holding more optimistic.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.