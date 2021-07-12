It's coming to Rome~









The market in general is suffering a bit of a hangover whilst focusing on the game and that is likely to keep up going into European trading later today.





Major currencies are little changed in general though commodity currencies are mildly softer, while US futures are also down slightly after a solid close on Friday.





There will be more to contend with later in the week with US CPI data, the RBNZ and BOC policy meetings, Fed chair Powell's testimony to Congress, Australia jobs data, NZ CPI data, and finally the BOJ policy meeting to round off the week.





Going back to the Euros, perhaps the "punditry" by the market is to blame:









0600 GMT - Germany June wholesale price index

Prior release can be found here . A general gauge of inflation, which should continue to tick higher as a trend in the months ahead as supply chain disruptions persist.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 9 July

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.









Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

That sure was one of the most tense penalty shootouts but in the end, England bowed down to the pressure and Italy walked away from Wembley with the Euros crown.