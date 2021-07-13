Final releases for French and German CPI on the agenda









The subdued risk tones in Europe yesterday turned around in US trading, as equities surged to yet another record while commodity currencies managed to reverse losses with the dollar and yen slipping amid higher Treasury yields.





10-year yields are holding steadier around 1.37% today with US futures flattish, as sentiment holds up ahead of European trading later.





Meanwhile, the aussie and kiwi are mildly higher with the former nearing 0.7500 against the dollar while the latter is up close to 0.7000 against the greenback.





There will be a couple of releases in Europe later to move things along but the key risk event today will be the US CPI data release at 1230 GMT.



As such, we may get a bit more of a typical summer's day in European trading but just be mindful in case risk trades keep firmer as sentiment holds up for now.





0600 GMT - Germany June final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . As this is the final report, it shouldn't tell us much that we don't already know barring any major deviations from initial estimates.





0630 GMT - Switzerland June producer and import prices

Prior release can be found here . With supply chain disruptions still persisting, price pressures in general should keep higher in the months ahead.





0645 GMT - France June final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here. As this is the final report, it shouldn't tell us much that we don't already know barring any major deviations from initial estimates.







1000 GMT - US June NFIB small business optimism index

Prior release can be found here . This is an index which measures the opinion of small businesses on the economic conditions in the country.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.