Economic data coming up in the European session

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A couple of light releases as the countdown to the FOMC continues



Another day, another record close for US equities. Dip buyers continue to strut their stuff despite a supposedly more cautious start to the new week but the market seems to be settling in a steadier mood going into the Fed meeting tomorrow.

The dollar was weaker yesterday though, losing some ground across the board. But major currencies are keeping in a narrower range for now, trading little changed as we look to get into European morning trade today.

Bitcoin remains a key mover after tumbling from $40,000 to back under $37,000 currently as reports on Amazon's foray, or should I say not so much, weigh.

The Fed meeting tomorrow is the key risk event to look out for but be wary of month-end flows (Morgan Stanley argues USD may be favoured against all majors except NZD and CHF), as well as key earnings releases (Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet later today).

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
0800 GMT - Eurozone June M3 money supply
Prior release can be found here. Broad money growth in the euro area continues to keep up as the ECB is still ensuring a healthy amount of liquidity in the system for now.

1000 GMT - UK July CBI retailing, total distributive reported sales
Prior release can be found here. The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy.

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose