Economic data coming up in the European session
Little on the agenda in the session ahead
Major currencies are quieter for the most part, although AUD/NZD is keeping lower ahead of the RBA and that is seeing the kiwi hold a slight advance across the board.
The pair is down a little over 0.2% to 1.0530 with there being growing expectations for the RBA to announce a delay to its tapering call previously by mid-September.
Elsewhere, the overall risk mood is still holding up after a slight retreat yesterday amid delta variant fears. US futures are sitting a little higher on the day so far but keep an eye on the bond market as that could signal more fear in the sessions ahead.
10-year yields were dragged down to 1.17% and the post-Fed trend reaffirms the series of lower highs, lower lows in yields since May - at least for the time being.
The July low @ 1.129% will be key in further confirming the trend movement next.
That may yet set the stage for this week's non-farm payrolls to be a make or break moment for the bond market and yields, considering the Fed's strong emphasis on labour market conditions in gauging "substantial further progress".
1000 GMT - Eurozone June PPI figures
Prior release can be found here. Supply chain disruptions should continue to bolster price pressures across the board with the trend set to continue in producer prices in June - be it a bit of a lagging indicator of inflation in the region.
That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.