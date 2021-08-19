A light day on the data docket for Europe

Le classique..





Dollar strength is the key theme to take note of as we get into European morning trade, with USD/JPY extending back above 110.00 and more significantly, EUR/USD is seen dipping to fresh lows for the year below 1.1700.





The broader worries in commodity currencies are also still playing out as AUD/USD falls below 0.7200 to its lowest since November last year - likewise for NZD/USD as it tracks below support at 0.6880 post-RBNZ today.





The widespread bid in the dollar is also spilling over to commodities, with gold down 0.5% and oil down 1.6% and threatening a further drop technically.





The risk mood is also looking weary as equities are facing delta variant concerns over the past few days. US stocks posted back-to-back losses for the first time this month and futures are pointing to slightly softer tones ahead of European trading.





It's all about risk sentiment now before the end of the week as the market looks to reassess the outlook for the remainder of 2H 2021 as delta variant risks grow.





0600 GMT - Switzerland July trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Overall trade conditions should reflect a gradual improvement as a trend, and that is likely to be what is observed with Swiss data - as is the case with everywhere else around the world now.





0800 GMT - Eurozone June current account balance

Prior release can be found here . General indication of flows in/out of the euro area economy, which is seen slowly picking up as the economy gets back up.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.