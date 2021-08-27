A light one on the data docket today









FX is showing little poise on the day so far and there likely won't be much in it as we count down to Fed chair Powell's speech later at the virtual Jackson Hole event.





Risk is keeping in a good spot after yesterday's retreat, with US futures pointing higher ahead of European morning trade. Dip buyers for the win.





The bond market is also keeping more sideways as 10-year Treasury yields are hovering around 1.34%, helping to see USD/JPY hold closer to 110.00 for now.





If anything else, I reckon risk trades will continue to keep in good standing post-Powell considering expectations that he won't upset the balance of things with more concrete plans on tapering by the Fed - at least not for the time being.





That should see the dollar come under light pressure ahead of the weekend but as always the case, be wary of any surprises and some mixed interpretations if Powell does underscore risks associated to the delta variant on the outlook.





If there is a risk surge (dollar selling) ahead of the event, be wary of the potential for some buying the rumour, selling the fact play.





All things considered though, it likely will be a quiet and draggy one in Europe.





0600 GMT - Germany July import price index

Prior release can be found here . Another month, another increase in import prices is expected given rising cost pressures globally amid supply chain disruptions. This is a narrative that feeds on itself and should continue through to year-end.





0645 GMT - France August consumer confidence

Prior release can be found here . French consumer morale is estimated to hold thereabouts in August as seen in July, as economic conditions also hold up in the summer.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.