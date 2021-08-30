German inflation on the agenda today









It's a quiet start to the new week as calmer tones are prevailing with the market digesting further the post-Jackson Hole look and feel.





Fed chair Powell stuck with expectations and offered no new taper language, helping to see risk trades breathe easier while the dollar slumped on Friday.





US futures are keeping calmer, a touch higher but slightly less than 0.1% up. The greenback is also relatively steady as narrow ranges are staying the course for now.





10-year Treasury yields also dropped at the end of last week but are keeping above 1.30% at least, though the 11-12 August highs near 1.38% is capping any upside.





Month-end trading is in focus over the next two days but if anything else, I'd expect the market to see some more pushing and pulling as the dollar isn't likely to keep all too weak as the Fed's taper timeline is still in place going into year-end.





This week's US non-farm payrolls release on Friday is going to be a big one in reaffirming those expectations and should set the tone to start September.





It is a London holiday today, so things may be quieter before we get to US trading.





0700 GMT - Spain August preliminary CPI figures

Spanish inflation is estimated to keep thereabouts in August as seen in July, reaffirming more robust price pressures across the euro area in Q3.





0700 GMT - Switzerland August KOF leading indicator index

Prior release can be found here . The reading measures the future trends of overall economic activity in the Swiss economy.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 27 August

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0900 GMT - Eurozone August final consumer confidence

0900 GMT - Eurozone August economic, industrial, services confidence

Prior release can be found here . Euro area economic confidence hit an all-time high in July so a slight moderation is anticipated, though overall sentiment is still holding up well towards the tail-end of the summer.





1200 GMT - Germany August preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . The state readings will give a taste of what to expect in the national release, with expectations that it should all point towards annual inflation keeping on the high side this month amid base effects (VAT reduction in 2H 2020).





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.