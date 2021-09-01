Quite a few releases to move things along









It is a brand new month and hopefully that will kick things into life after more of a sluggish and quiet trading period in Europe as of late, plagued by the tail-end of the summer.





Major currencies aren't up to much on the day, though the dollar is holding steady and slightly firmer against the yen as Treasury yields are seen higher at the moment. 10-year yields are up 3 bps to 1.33% and that is helping to see USD/JPY push up to 110.20.





The overall risk mood is erring towards the positive side as US futures are up 0.3% after a more tepid end to August trading yesterday.





There will be quite a number of releases coming up in Europe but nothing that should really offer too much significance to change the landscape going into Friday's NFP.





0600 GMT - Germany July retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . German retail sales is estimated to drop slightly in July, as the reopening boost is anticipated to fade a little. This is one worth watching in the months ahead to gauge the impact of rising cost pressures/inflation on consumption.





0600 GMT - UK August Nationwide house prices

Prior release can be found here . The average price of dwellings in the UK is expected to keep on the high side, even after the expiration of the stamp duty holiday in June. Demand conditions should hold through to year-end but the months ahead should prove to be more challenging than the start of the year at the very least.





0715 GMT - Spain August manufacturing PMI

0730 GMT - Switzerland August manufacturing PMI

0745 GMT - Italy August manufacturing PMI

0750 GMT - France August final manufacturing PMI

0755 GMT - Germany August final manufacturing PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone August final manufacturing PMI

The focus will be on the final readings for France, Germany, and overall Eurozone, which should just reaffirm a resilient performance in factory activity last month despite signs of a slowdown amid supply chain disruptions.





0830 GMT - UK August final manufacturing PMI

The preliminary release can be found here . Supply constraints are weighing on manufacturing activity and this should just reaffirm that sentiment, with more trouble laid out for the months ahead as overall conditions are keeping as they are globally.





0900 GMT - Eurozone July unemployment rate

The jobless rate in the euro area is estimated to fall further to 7.6% in July from 7.7% in June, as labour market conditions continue to point towards an improvement in the summer. That said, the true underlying nature of the recovery in employment will take some time to sort out in the months/year ahead.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 27 August

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week.







