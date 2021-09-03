Euro area final PMI data to move things along before US non-farm payrolls









The main event for the day won't come until US trading and so we may be in for more of a lackluster session in Europe once again today.





The overall risk mood is still holding up well with US futures pointing to slight gains to start the day, keeping the more positive tones after gains yesterday.





Major currencies aren't doing much though with narrow ranges still prevailing for the time being and dollar pairs largely keeping within 10 pips of one another currently.





It's all about the US jobs report today at 1230 GMT so it will basically be a countdown session for Europe in the day ahead.





0715 GMT - Spain August services, composite PMI

0745 GMT - Italy August services, composite PMI

0750 GMT - France August final services, composite PMI

0755 GMT - Germany August final services, composite PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone August final services, composite PMI

The focus will be on the final readings for France, Germany, and overall Eurozone, though they should just reaffirm slight moderation in economic activity towards the end of the summer. That said, overall conditions are still rather resilient so that's a positive factor to weigh up in the latter stages of Q3 at least.





0830 GMT - UK August final services, composite PMI

The preliminary report can be found here . The final figures should just reaffirm that the recovery momentum is slowing down as spending/consumption moderates amid supply and staff shortages seen over the past month or so.





0900 GMT - Eurozone July retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . Retail sales in the euro area is estimated to show a mild improvement relative to the bump in June, reflecting a more modest summer in terms for the consumer after the reopening since May.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.