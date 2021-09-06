A light one on the data docket to start the new week









The dollar is holding slight gains as we look towards European morning trade, retracing some of the moves from Friday after the US non-farm payrolls miss.





Treasury yields are holding higher though but that seems to be a whole different story for the time being as Adam pointed out here





As much as the miss on payrolls may seem significant, it all boils down to how that will affect the mood at the Fed. And quite frankly, I reckon policymakers are still going to stay adamant that tapering remains the right way to go - at least for now.





Elsewhere, oil is down 1% to $68.50 as it struggles to keep gains above $70 while Bitcoin is holding gains above $50,000 after the weekend surge.





0600 GMT - Germany July factory orders

Prior release can be found here . German industrial orders are estimated to have dipped in July, reflecting capacity constraints amid the ongoing problems posed by supply chain disruptions globally over the past few months.





0730 GMT - Germany August construction PMI



Prior release can be found here . Supply bottlenecks are likely to continue to weigh on the construction sector in Germany for now, with the trend to persist to year-end.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 3 September

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0830 GMT - UK August construction PMI



Prior release can be found here . Raw material shortages will continue to pose a problem for the UK construction sector, though that should be offset by a still strong performance in house-building, at least for now.





0830 GMT - Eurozone September Sentix investor confidence



Prior release can be found here . Investor morale is expected to fall further from the highs in the summer, reaffirming that growth expectations have peaked and underscoring the risks to the economy ahead of Q4 amid delta variant concerns and supply chain issues.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.