German ZEW survey for September the highlight on the agenda





Things are keeping quiet to start the day with the dollar trading little changed after the mild advance yesterday seems to be falling flat.





North American traders will return to the fray today so hopefully that will help provide some impetus for markets to move and not the kind of fiasco as seen with silver here





If anything else, I'd say that the market may struggle a bit more for direction this week although equities and risk trades may still rest a bit more comfortably.





The NFP miss on Friday while may have eased taper expectations, isn't going to put them out completely with the Fed still arguably set to do so by year-end anyway.





We'll get a host of Fed speakers later on in the week and perhaps that will be more telling of sentiment as we navigate through some key central bank meetings as well.





0545 GMT - Switzerland August unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . Swiss labour market conditions are expected to keep steady in August, reaffirming the recovery trend.





0600 GMT - Germany July industrial production data



Prior release can be found here . German industrial output is estimated to climb in July after a surprising miss in June. Overall production was still some 7% below pre-pandemic levels so that provides some context so as to the recovery in recent months.





0600 GMT - UK August Halifax house prices



Prior release can be found here . UK house prices are expected to keep relatively steady at high levels as the housing market continues to keep more robust. That said, the outlook remains that there should be some scope for moderation in the months ahead.





0700 GMT - Switzerland August foreign currency reserves

A proxy read on SNB intervention, though the weekly sight deposits data is still arguably a better indicator of that when trying to read the central bank's actions.





0900 GMT - Germany September ZEW survey current conditions, expectations



Prior release can be found here . Current conditions may still keep on the high side this month but the outlook is expected to drop further in light of flagging activity in the manufacturing sector (due to supply chain disruptions) and delta variant concerns. That said, all of this should just reaffirm the current outlook in the market.





0900 GMT - Eurozone Q2 final GDP figures

The secondary estimate can be found here . As this is the final report, it shouldn't tell us much of anything that we don't already know on the Q2 rebound.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.