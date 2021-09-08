A quiet one on the data docket for today









The market is rather quiet after the lively return from the long weekend (for North American traders at least) yesterday, with the dollar surging higher as 10-year Treasury yields threaten the top of its recent range near 1.38%.





USD/JPY nudged up to 110.25 but that is keeping within the range over the past three weeks with buyers also maintaining a hold above the 100-day moving average at 109.75.





I'd argue that the bond market is going to be a key driver for market moves this week, so keep an eye on things ahead of the 10-year note auction later today too.





Elsewhere, equities are treading with more caution as sentiment is flattish so far on the day. There is perhaps some scope for profit-taking if the market finds the right excuse but otherwise, dip buyers may continue to just do what they do best.





Looking ahead, it may be a quiet one in Europe amid a light calendar day.





0645 GMT - France July trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . As a trend, French trade activity should show an improvement as it reflects the recovery as a whole, moving back to pre-pandemic levels.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 3 September

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.