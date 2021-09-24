German Ifo business survey on the agenda today









Major currencies are keeping more subdued on the day with equities also not showing much poise in balancing out the post-Fed sentiment and Evergrande/China worries as the week begins to wind down.





The technical breakout in Treasury yields is also something to take note of and a follow through move later today will bolster yen pairs ahead of the weekend.

That and the general mood in the equities space will be among the key drivers of trading sentiment with economic releases not too critical in the session ahead.





If anything else, just be wary that there will be a host of Fed speakers to follow - including Powell - before the week comes to an end.





0800 GMT - Germany September Ifo business climate index

Prior release can be found here . Business sentiment in the German economy is expected to ease slightly even as current conditions hold up for the most part. The outlook is estimated to drop further as ongoing supply bottlenecks continue to pose problems for the manufacturing sector in particular.





1000 GMT - UK September CBI retailing reported sales

Prior release can be found here . The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy. A minor data point.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



