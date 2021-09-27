A light one on the data docket in Europe to start the new week









Dip buyers in equities managed to eek out a victory in trading last week despite all the hoo-ha surrounding Evergrande. That said, caution remains ahead of the extended holiday in China later in the week and also as we approach month-end and the not-so-strong seasonal period for stocks in general during the coming weeks.





But for now, equity investors are running with the more positive mood from last week as US futures are sitting higher and that is keeping risk currencies slightly ahead too in the major currencies space. The dollar is the laggard for now.





Besides the focus on risk sentiment, keep your eyes peeled on the bond market and oil prices as we get things going on the new week.





The former is seeing yields hold slightly lower after the technical break higher last week while the latter is continuing to rip higher amid the energy crisis hype.





WTI is up over 1%, contesting the $75 for the first time since July while Brent is trading just above $79 for the first time since 2018.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 24 September

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0800 GMT - Eurozone August M3 money supply

Prior release can be found here . Broad money in the euro area remains elevated and such conditions are expected to continue amid the ongoing QE by the ECB.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.