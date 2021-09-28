German GfK consumer sentiment for October on the agenda today









It's a decent start to the day with the dollar holding a bit more mixed with major currencies advancing against the yen mostly, amid higher Treasury yields once again.





10-year yields are up 2.4 bps to 1.507% and that is underpinning yen pairs with USD/JPY up to its highest since 2 July at 111.20. Meanwhile, CAD/JPY is also trading to its highest in six weeks above 88.00 and closing in on its 100-day moving average @ 88.35.





Higher oil prices are also in part bolstering the loonie as Brent breaks above $80 and WTI crude is up another 0.9% to just above $76 with eyes on the July high @ $76.95.





The bond market and oil prices (driven by the energy crisis hype) are among the key drivers to start the week so keep your focus and attention on that.





Risk sentiment is holding up somewhat as we see more of a rotation play in stocks once again. Nasdaq futures are down 0.3% while Dow futures are up 0.1% currently.





That is likely to keep pace as yields surge higher but just be wary in case higher yields start to weigh more heavily on overall sentiment in equities later in the week.





0600 GMT - Germany October GfK consumer confidence

Prior release can be found here . German consumer morale is estimated to ease further amid the surge higher in price pressures, which is weighing on consumption sentiment. Expect this to continue to be a problem through to year-end.





0645 GMT - France September consumer confidence

Prior release can be found here . French consumer sentiment is expected to keep thereabouts as seen in August as overall conditions are still seen holding up after having moderated from the peak during the summer.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



