Here's the market tone as we look towards the session ahead:





Data releases in Europe won't offer much so all eyes will continue to rest on the happenings in the bond market, energy prices, and risk sentiment - all of which have ties in one way or another to each other at this point in time.





Keep an eye on technical plays in the dollar with EUR/USD hovering just above key support at 1.1664-66 and USD/JPY just below key daily resistance at 111.64-66. The breakdown in GBP/USD below the July low is perhaps already an ominous signal, which could see further downside to the pair towards 1.3200 if dollar tailwinds are maintained.





Besides that, be wary that month-end and quarter-end rebalancing flows will make things a bit tricky to navigate in the days ahead.





0600 GMT - Germany August import price index

Prior release can be found here . Another month, another increase in import prices is expected amid the ongoing supply disruption that is leading to higher cost pressures.





0700 GMT - Spain September preliminary CPI figures



Prior release can be found here . Spanish inflation is estimated to keep higher this month as rising cost pressures continue to keep prices elevated, with the energy crisis in Europe not really helping to alleviate the predicament.





0800 GMT - Switzerland September Credit Suisse investor sentiment



Prior release can be found here . The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months.





0830 GMT - UK August mortgage approvals, credit data



Prior release can be found here . A general indication of mortgage activity and credit conditions in the UK, with the former likely to moderate further for now while the latter is still gradually working its way back to pre-pandemic levels.





0900 GMT - Eurozone September final consumer confidence

0900 GMT - Eurozone September economic, industrial, services confidence



Prior release can be found here . Economic sentiment in the euro area is expected to moderate further this month, after growth conditions have peaked during the summer. Overall activity is still seen holding up but there are worries surrounding the outlook with the energy crisis adding to ongoing supply disruptions and capacity constraints.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 24 September

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



