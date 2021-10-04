A light calendar day to start the week









Shares in Evergrande were halted from trading amid an "announcement about a major transaction" with its property services unit also seeing a trading halt on a "possible offer" - relating to Hopson Development's acquisition here





With a debt test looming, asset sales are likely to be more commonplace when it comes to Evergrande as more restructuring takes place to try and keep the company afloat.





For now, equities are keeping more guarded and leaning towards the cautious side. In FX, the dollar is mixed with the loonie and aussie holding slight gains but amid the prevailing risk sentiment, that could see some scope for gains to be trimmed.





But it is still early in the day and we'll see how much appetite dip buyers really have as we get into the first full trading week of October, with the late-September to mid-October period having historically been a relatively subdued period for stocks.





0630 GMT - Switzerland September CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Swiss headline annual inflation is estimated to tick a little higher but still keep some ways off the 2% mark, thus not really providing much of a change to the SNB stance going into Q4.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 1 October

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0830 GMT - Eurozone October Sentix investor confidence

Prior release can be found here . Euro area investor morale is expected to moderate further as the growth outlook eases amid supply bottlenecks and inflation worries.





Besides that, just be wary that OPEC+ will also be meeting later in the day.





Besides that, just be wary that OPEC+ will also be meeting later in the day.

That's all for the session ahead.