A couple of light releases to move things along









The dollar is the lead gainer going into European trading today, helped by a continued push higher in Treasury yields this week with 10-year yields climbing to its highest since 17 June around 1.57% currently.





That is further underpinning yen pairs in general with CAD/JPY in particular one to watch as the pair breaks to its highest since early-to-mid-July above its 100-day moving average. The loonie is a spicy one as of late amid the surge higher in energy/oil prices.





Meanwhile, risk sentiment is not looking too bright after yesterday's advance. US futures are pointing down with Nasdaq futures leading the way lower, down by 0.6%. Keep in mind that the energy crisis also isn't a good sign so there's that to consider.





But watch out for any major drag in equities later in the day as that could spark a bit of a turn and flight to safety, seeing inflows back into the yen and more away from commodity currencies - which are already holding lower so far today.





AUD/USD and NZD/USD are both down 0.5% to 0.7255 and 0.6924 respectively with the former contesting key near-term support @ 0.7255 at the moment.





There will be a couple of releases to follow in Europe but none of which matters all too much before we get to the ADP employment release at 1215 GMT.





In case you need a reminder of what transpired last month, it was a case of if you bet on the ADP enough times, eventually it'll come out right at least once.





0600 GMT - Germany August factory orders data

Prior release can be found here . German industrial orders are estimated to ease slightly in August, moderating after the surge higher to record levels seen in July.





0730 GMT - Germany September construction PMI



Prior release can be found here . Amid ongoing supply and capacity constraints, German construction activity is expected to keep more subdued once again.





0830 GMT - UK September construction PMI



Prior release can be found here . Similar to the situation in Germany, supply shortages, capacity constraints, and rising cost pressures are also issues that are expected to weigh further on UK construction activity towards the end of Q3.





0900 GMT - Eurozone August retail sales



Prior release can be found here . Euro area retail sales is estimated to have dropped slightly in August as consumption levels moderate towards the end of the summer.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 1 October

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.