A rather empty calendar day in Europe

The dollar is slightly higher as risk sentiment is looking more wobbly to start the new week. Higher NZ CPI is helping to reignite inflation fears a little but if anything, we're still seeing a bit more of a push and pull in equities since last week.





The S&P 500 put up its best week since July and closing at its highest level in four weeks so that is allowing for buyers to still feel a fair bit more comfortable for now.





But as we continue to digest the key drivers in the market i.e. rising inflation, slowing economic recovery, Fed expectations, there might be scope for more volatile movement in the weeks ahead so keep that in mind.





The bond market will also continue to be a key spot in that regard, as 10-year Treasury yields are climbing back above 1.60% to start the day. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% as we look towards European trading, which is likely to be a quiet one.









0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 15 October

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



