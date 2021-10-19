Another quiet one on the data docket in Europe today









The dollar is down across the board with the antipodeans leading the charge, as we also see USD/CNY fall to its lowest since 17 June, briefly clipping below 6.41.





The retreat in Treasury yields overnight still leaves a lot to be desired as the push and pull continues. But for now, the greenback is failing to muster any confidence as the technicals also point to some added weakness ahead of a test of key levels.





Risk sentiment is more tepid on the day, so there isn't much to work with. US futures are flat and bond yields are little changed for the time being.





Yen pairs are seeing a resumption of their upside moves though and from a technical perspective, not much has changed on that front after a light breather yesterday.





0600 GMT - Switzerland September trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . General indication of Swiss trade conditions, which should continue to improve as a trend as the pandemic recovery plays out.





0900 GMT - Eurozone August construction output

Prior release can be found here . Amid supply and capacity constraints, construction output in the euro area may be hampered a bit more in the latter stages of Q3. In any case, this is very much a lagging data point.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.