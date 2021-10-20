Inflation data in focus in the session ahead









It is tough to really put a lid on yen pairs as the technicals continue to point towards further gains before really meeting any real challenges for the time being.





USD/JPY is nearing a test of its November 2017 high of 114.74 and a break above that paves the way for further gains so long as the bond market plays ball.





Besides that, I'd argue that short aussie and kiwi bets are still being squeezed though gains in the latter may be more justified in my view.





The 200-day moving average at 0.7564 in AUD/USD is going to be key in gauging any further upside momentum for the pair in this latest run. Meanwhile, NZD/USD is trading up to its highest since 11 June with buyers now eyeing the 0.7300 resistance level next.





Among commodity currencies, the loonie is still one to watch in my view as oil prices are holding up and we are far from done on the energy crisis this winter. USD/CAD is holding just above 1.2300 for now but the downside momentum is still very much intact.





As you can see by the focus, the technicals are looking to be a key driver of trading sentiment at the moment as economic data and headlines are rather uninspiring so far this week. As such, the ebb and flow of things will continue to dominate in the days ahead.





0600 GMT - UK September CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . UK inflation is expected to keep on the high side and thereabouts as seen in August on an annual basis, maintaining the pressure on the BOE to act going into its November policy meeting.





0600 GMT - Germany September PPI figures



Prior release can be found here . Amid supply bottlenecks, price pressures are estimated to keep pushing higher once again and the trend is not likely to let up going into year-end.





0800 GMT - Eurozone August current account balance



Prior release can be found here . General indication of flows in/out of the euro area economy.





0900 GMT - Eurozone September final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . The final reading should just reaffirm a further jump in Eurozone annual inflation last month, slowly derailing the ECB's 'transitory' narrative as we move towards Q4.





