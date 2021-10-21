Another light calendar day beckons in Europe









The aussie and loonie erased their early advance against the dollar as equities are looking more tepid and cautious for the time being. But commodity currencies are still keeping in good stead against the greenback so the light pullback isn't anything significant for now.





That said, CAD/JPY is testing its 100-hour moving average at 92.48 and that is a key level to watch in gauging the near-term upside bias for the pair.





USD/CAD though is resting comfortably below its own 100-hour moving average of 1.2355 so sellers are still in near-term control and keeping a firmer grasp of the downside push.





But as US equities close in on all-time highs again, some profit-taking activity may not be out of the question and that might just keep a lid on the mood in the rally seen in commodity currencies over the past few weeks.





It's all about the technicals and the ebb and flow as we continue to navigate through the week, with little on the economic calendar to really shake things up.





0645 GMT - France October business confidence

Overall business confidence in the French economy remains elevated, with the reading last month (112) keeping well above its long-term average of 100 and despite challenges to the economy, it should continue to hold up for the most part.





1000 GMT - UK October CBI trends total orders

Prior release can be found here . The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.