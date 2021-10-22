It is PMI day in Europe













The S&P 500 closed at a record yesterday but US futures are more mixed and tepid today as we see a slight rotation away from tech with Treasury yields holding near the highs last seen since May. 10-year yields are at 1.687% currently.





As we get into European trading, the overall risk mood and technicals will continue to dictate the state of play as euro area PMI readings are likely to just reaffirm the current economic outlook i.e. a slowdown in growth amid supply bottlenecks and inflation.





0600 GMT - UK September retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . After a drop in August, UK retail sales activity is expected to bounce back a little last month with overall levels still holding above that during pre-pandemic i.e. February 2020. So, perhaps there might be some scope for moderation in the months ahead as pent-up demand eases.





0715 GMT - France October flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0730 GMT - Germany October flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone October flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI



Supply bottlenecks and rising inflation pressures are expected to weigh on economic conditions in the euro area, reflecting a slowdown in growth in October. That isn't too surprising but a sharper decline in activity will add to some gloom ahead of the year-end.





0830 GMT - UK October flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI



Prior release can be found here (manufacturing) and here (services, composite). Similar to the euro area, supply and capacity constraints as well as surging cost pressures are expected to weigh on UK economic activity, resulting in a slowdown to start Q4 with more challenges anticipated in the months ahead.





That's all for the session ahead.

The market is keeping steadier with major currencies little changed for the most part now after having seen a slight rise in risk following the news that Evergrande has at least made a repayment on its debt obligations due on 23 October.